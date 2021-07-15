Hailey Baldwin Slams Suggestion Justin Bieber Was Screaming at Her in Viral Clip: 'Beyond False'

Hailey Baldwin is setting the record straight about her recent trip to Las Vegas with husband Justin Bieber.

The model shared a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday of herself and Bieber kissing, writing atop the snap that she was "reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple spent time in Nevada, where Bieber performed back-to-back at the XS Nightclub and then at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas for its grand opening Friday.

"Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false," Baldwin added on her story.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Instagram Story | Credit: Hailey Bieber/instagram

The comment seemed to shut down rumors that Bieber had yelled at Baldwin after one of the shows after he was seen on video speaking animatedly to Baldwin as they left a club. Some fans thought Bieber was screaming at Baldwin after the footage went viral.

"Don't feed into the negative bulls– peeps," Baldwin wrote, adding a peace sign emoji.

Several fans who claimed to be eyewitnesses at the event also slammed the rumors.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

"He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn't mad at Hailey and he wasn't yelling at her," one person tweeted alongside a clip of the performance.

Another wrote, "My friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios."

"He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline," one fan added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For his first performance Friday, Bieber joined Diplo on stage at the XS Nightclub to sing several of his hits — including "Where Are Ü Now," "What Do You Mean," "Cold Water," "Peaches," "Sorry" and his new song "Stay" with The Kid LAROI — despite previously telling the DJ he'd only perform one song.

After the set, Diplo shared a video on Instagram that included a text exchange with Bieber, who said he'd join the DJ for "only" one song. The video went on to show clips of Bieber singing all five songs, leading Diplo to joke in the caption, "justin bieber will never perform with me again" because of his false promise.