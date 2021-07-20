Hailey Baldwin Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Husband Justin Bieber Calls Them 'Mom and Dad'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have previously discussed the possibility of having kids, both making it clear they're taking their time

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber aren't expecting a baby, despite what fans on Instagram might think!

Fans went wild wondering whether they were parents-to-be after Bieber posted a black-and-white photo of the duo Monday alongside the caption "Mom and dad."

Turns out, it was all one big misunderstanding, as Baldwin was quick to clarify.

"I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted 😂," she commented on her husband's post — a comment many fans jokingly responded to with remarks of, "Too late."

Bieber, 27, and Baldwin, 24, have previously discussed the possibility of having kids, both making it clear they're taking their time.

"I love kids and I can't wait to have my own," the model told Vogue Arabia back in 2018. "I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

Though she's admitted to having her kids names picked out already — and Bieber's spoken out about his desire for "daddy-daughter dates" one day — they've each insisted they are soaking up married life without children right now.

"I'm not in a rush," Bieber wrote to Baldwin in July 2019. "I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

"I want to start my own family, in due time," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in February 2020. "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship."

The "Yummy" singer also told Ellen DeGeneres both in March 2020 and in December 2020 that he's following his wife's lead when it comes to parenthood.

"I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," Bieber said on the comedian's self-titled talk show last March.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in September 2019, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

As for how many kids the duo want, Bieber had an answer for that.

"I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out," he joked to DeGeneres in December. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

When they do have kids, Baldwin plans to commemorate motherhood in her own unique way: with tattoos.