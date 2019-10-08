Hailey Baldwin Shares Bible Verse About Getting Along Following Taylor Swift Video Backlash

Hailey Baldwin just wants everyone to get along.

The model, 22, shared a Bible verse on her Instagram Stories Monday night after she and her husband, Justin Bieber, faced backlash over Bieber’s reenactment of Taylor Swift‘s post-surgery banana video.

“How wonderful, how beautiful, when brothers and sisters get along!” the quote read. “It’s like costly anointing oil flowing down head and beard, Flowing down Aaron’s beard, flowing down the collar of his priestly robes. It’s like the dew on Mount Hermon flowing down the slopes of Zion. Yes, that’s where God commands the blessing, ordains eternal life. Psalm 133:1-3.”

The verse seemingly appeared to reference the heat the model and Bieber received from Swift fans, who accused the couple of making fun of the “Lover” singer when they shared their own video of Swift’s post-surgery banana freakout.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Reenacts Taylor Swift’s Banana Freakout as Hailey Baldwin Responds to Backlash

Image zoom Hailey Bieber/Instagram Stories Hailey Bieber Instagram

Days after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon aired the hilarious video of Swift getting very distraught over not picking out the banana she wanted following her LASIK eye surgery, the Canadian pop star, 25, put his own spin on the clip.

In an Instagram Live story filmed over the weekend by Baldwin, Bieber can be seen in the pair’s kitchen playfully calling out, “it’s not the banana that I wanted.”

“That was so funny,” Baldwin replied with a laugh, as her husband continued the reenactment, adding, “It’s not the right banana — it has no head!”

Fans of Swift were quick to criticize both Baldwin and Bieber for the video and attacked the pair on social media.

The Calvin Klein model was then prompted to respond to one critic who told her to “shut up” and “stay out of people’s business.”

In since-deleted tweets, Baldwin wrote, “I never knew I could make somebody so upset. Truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?!” she continued. “Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!”

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin; Taylor Swift Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Mom Shares Hilarious Video of Singer Post-Surgery — and She Freaks Out Over a Banana!

“Listen. I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are,” Baldwin continued. “If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means but being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable. Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy.”

The tension between Bieber and Swift stems back to June, when the “Baby” singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, acquired Swift’s music catalog. Swift expressed her disdain for Braun, claiming that he used Bieber and on-and-off client Kanye West to bully her on social media.

To illustrate her point, Swift had also shared a screenshot from Bieber’s Instagram account of an August 2016 post, in which he shared a FaceTime call between himself and Braun — who can be seen with West. “Taylor swift what up,” Bieber captioned the post.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Defends Scooter Braun After Taylor Swift Accuses Manager of ‘Bullying’ Her

Image zoom Taylor Swift; Justin Bieber; Scooter Braun Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images; John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

In response, Bieber apologized for his “distasteful and insensitive” post, writing that “at the time I thought it was funny.”

“As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations,” he wrote. “So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”

Bieber concluded his message and said, “I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..”

Baldwin then came to the defense of her husband and commented “Gentleman” under his post, but Swift’s friend, model Cara Delevingne, blasted her for supporting Braun.

“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored,” Delevingne, 26, commented Bieber’s post. “I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is.”