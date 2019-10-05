Hailey Baldwin Scratches Justin Bieber's Pink Lamborghini Days After Second Wedding Celebrations

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have had quite the whirlwind week.

On Friday, just four days after their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina, the model, 22, scratched the wheel of her husband’s hot pink Lamborghini.

“What did you do? What did you do?” Bieber, 25, asked in a video he shared on his Instagram Stories of Baldwin sheepishly admitting to the accident. “Aww, man,” he groaned.

While the pop star laughed at his scratched up car the model reassured him, “I can fix it… I’m so sorry.”

The couple then squatted near the luxury vehicle to assess the damage and the “Sorry” singer playfully joked around with Baldwin saying, “You think you’re freakin’ cute and you have pigtails,” while playing with her hair.

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Enjoy a Low Key Picnic in LA After Lavish South Carolina Wedding

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

The newlyweds said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Monday.

Days after, they stepped out for some burgers and a trip to a massage parlor on Wednesday night, after returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday. The next day, they enjoyed a picnic and stroll in the park.

A little more than one year after the pop star and model first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, the pair invited their family and friends for a religious ceremony and formal reception.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Plants Kisses on Husband Justin Bieber in Cute Post-Wedding Video: ‘We’re Married Now’

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a Bieber source recently told PEOPLE. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

Another insider said that being married to Bieber has been a “dream come true” for the model, adding, “She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”