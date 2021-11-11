Hailey Baldwin Calls Helping Justin Bieber with Sobriety 'Difficult' After Her Dad's Addiction

Hailey Baldwin is getting candid about navigating husband Justin Bieber's sobriety.

The 24-year-old model appeared on the Victoria's Secret Voices podcast and revealed that she was able to help the "Peaches" singer, 27 — whom she married in September 2018 — while he navigated his sobriety because she has family members who have also grappled with substance issues.

"There's a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad [actor Stephen Baldwin], but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things," she revealed.

"My dad was always really open about [his addiction] and I always appreciated that," Baldwin added. "I was always really, really close to my dad. ... He was just always, like, extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out."

Baldwin's father has previously discussed his now years of sobriety, and once called it an "absolute miracle" during an appearance on The Kudlow Report. In the podcast, Baldwin said her father had issues with cocaine, specifically.

Bieber has previously been open about his past drug use and mental health problems — something he and Baldwin worked through early in their marriage.

During the podcast, Baldwin said that she and Bieber had to have an "open dialogue" about his journey with sobriety and though it has been beneficial, it was also difficult to reflect on her father's experience.

"Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult," the model shared.

"Being like, 'Hey, where are you at with this?' I've had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], 'Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you,' " she explained. "But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that's all I can really ask for."

Earlier this month, the couple appeared together on an episode on the new podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, where Baldwin shared that, with their marriage, she's all in, no matter what twists and turns the world throws their way.

"I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him," she said. "Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."