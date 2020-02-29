Hailey Baldwin Reveals the 'Party Trick' That Made Justin Bieber Call Her: 'Now I'm Married'

Image zoom

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s love story just gained a new chapter.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs Friday night, the model, 23, reveals exactly which television moment caused her now-husband, 25, to give her a call and reconcile after the pair took a break from their relationship. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the hilarious interview.

“Did you do any party tricks?” Fallon, 45, asks Baldwin. “Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth.”

“It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” Baldwin explains. “The next morning — after the interview had aired — I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

The crowd immediately erupts into applause as Fallon himself appears to be flabbergasted by the love story. “No, no!” he says, even comparing Baldwin and Bieber’s romance to a movie storyline.

“I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark,” Baldwin says with a laugh. “Yup, that is true.”

“You’d think I’d be invited to your wedding,” the host quips before clarifying that his comment was in plain humor. “Hey no, I’m joking, I’m joking. By the way, I know ’cause I’ve seen you and Justin many times and you guys are so cute together.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Fallon then shows the audience black-and-white photos from Baldwin and Bieber’s second wedding ceremony. In one photo, Baldwin can be seen licking her husband’s mouth.

“Here’s you and Justin, everyone gets to lick the groom,” Fallon says in the sneak peak, poking fun. “Well not everyone got to lick the groom, okay,” she clarifies jokingly.

Fallon then notes that Baldwin initially met Bieber when she was just 13 years old in 2009.

“I know, it sounds like this weird arranged marriage situation,” she begins. “We met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15 I think.”

When asked if she was a Belieber at the time, Baldwin reveals that she, in fact, was not.

“To be honest, this is the truth. He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet,” she says. “It was really kinda before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. Him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling.”

“What’s funny is that in this photo, I’m super awkward. I had braces,” she recalls. “Nowhere was there a thought that I was like, ‘Yeah, he probably has a crush on me.’ I did not — that was not the case at all. We just were hanging and [now] that is my entire husband. It’s ridiculous.”

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot privately for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. They celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.