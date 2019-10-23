Hailey Baldwin Responds After Being Accused of Posting Song 'I'll Kill You' About Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin is responding after fans accused her of slamming Selena Gomez on the same day that the musician released her newest single.

On Tuesday night, Baldwin, 22, posted a screenshot of the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker to her Instagram Story — causing fans to question if she was responding to Gomez’s new lyrics, which seemingly hint at her previous on-and-off relationship with Baldwin’s husband Justin Bieber.

The model reportedly responded to the accusations with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram page, the news outlet said.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,'” Baldwin wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Just Jared. “This is complete BS.”

After she posted the Instagram Story on Tuesday night, social media users speculated that Baldwin was responding to Gomez’s new song, “Lose You to Love Me.”

“I’m not trying to start any drama and I’ve never talked about Hailey Baldwin before,” one user wrote, adding, “I’ve never believed the things that Selenators says about her until now, I mean it’s not a coincidence to post this story right after the song is dropped.”

Another user tweeted: “Selena Gomez released a song … about her life experiences [with] an ex and leaving him behind (Justin Bieber now married to Hailey Baldwin) and like 5 minutes later Hailey Baldwin posted this. It’s not the first time she’s shaded her and probably not the last.”

While Gomez, 27, hasn’t revealed the specific inspiration for her new track, the revealing lyrics detail a toxic relationship, and many fans are convinced it’s about her on-and-off relationship with Bieber, 25. The pop star proposed to Baldwin just months after calling it quits again with Gomez in March 2018.

“Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn / You got off in the hurtin’ when I wasn’t yours,” she sings in one verse, seemingly referencing Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose.

Then in a later verse, Gomez gets even more specific, singing: “In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing.”

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez — who co-wrote the track — said in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

“I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” she added.

Over the last year, Gomez has been posting videos and photos from the studio on her social media accounts, hinting at a follow-up to her 2015 solo album, Revival, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial, so I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything,” she told her fans earlier this year. “The album is coming very soon.”