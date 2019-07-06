Hailey Baldwin Raves About Justin Bieber's 'Beautiful' Mom: 'How Does My Mother in Law Look 21?'

Hailey Baldwin is the best of friends with her mother-in-law!

The model, 22, recently showed husband Justin Bieber‘s mom Pattie Mallette some love when the 44-year-old posted a series of selfies to Instagram on Friday.

“Summer love in Canada 🇨🇦 eh?” Mallette — who, along with son Bieber, hails from Canada — wrote. The author also added the hashtag “#noplacelikehome.”

“How does my mother in law look 21???!!?” Baldwin then wrote in the comments section of Mallette’s post. “The most beautiful!!!”

Friday’s comment wasn’t the first time the pair have praised each other on social media.

In January, Mallette shared a sweet selfie of herself with Baldwin, who can be seen planting a kiss on Mallette’s cheek. “What a gift!” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Mallette tweeted out a cryptic message of unity amid the ongoing drama between Taylor Swift and Bieber’s longtime manager and friend Scooter Braun, who recently acquired the record label that owns Swift’s music catalog.

It’s unclear what Mallette’s tweet was referring to, but it came shortly after Swift, 29, released a scathing note that accused Braun of “manipulative bullying.”

“Why all the division?” Bieber’s mom wrote on Sunday, adding the hashtag “#LoveWins” and a red heart emoji.

Bieber and Baldwin were recently spotted with Braun on Thursday, spending the Fourth of July at a local parade.

Bieber and Baldwin — who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018 — are planning a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first anniversary to serve as a “celebration for family and friends,” a source close to Bieber recently told PEOPLE.

“Hailey is working with a planner,” the source continued. “They are both excited.”