Hailey Baldwin Has Been Tweeting at Justin Bieber for Years — and Was a Big 'Jelena' Supporter

Before Hailey Baldwin called herself Justin Bieber‘s fiancée, she was just another fan singing his praises on Twitter — and shipping his relationship with Selena Gomez.

Digging into the 21-year-old model’s social media past, fans found that she used to tweet to and about Bieber, 24, often. She would congratulate the singer on his singles reaching the top of the charts, excitedly talk about going to his shows and retweet his musings on naps or cereal.

However, it was a post supporting “Jelena” that really caught the attention of fans. In a reply to a now-deleted tweet sent out in 2012, Baldwin appears to defend the pop star’s then-relationship with Gomez.

“She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber,” Baldwin wrote. “They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone.”

She also reportedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet screengrabbed by Elle and other outlets, “I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream.”

@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 8, 2012

RT @justinbieber: I hate early mornings. And hate is a strong word — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) June 22, 2011

@justinbieber why are you holding a snake …? … I think u need to loose the glasses…. But I love the shoes lol — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) August 29, 2011

@justinbieber really cool of u to publicy thank God and Jesus in ur speech! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) August 30, 2011

At Today Show to see @justinbieber perform. First time we met was 3 years ago at today show. Crazy! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) November 23, 2011

@justinbieber can we just talk about your dark hair for a second… #itlooksreallygood — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 27, 2012

OMG! I need Bieber wrapping paper ASAP. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) December 24, 2011

Oh hey @justinbieber waddup doeee…? — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 13, 2012

Hahahaa Bieber in the Oscar opening skit! Classic! "I'm here to give you the 18 to 24 demographic.." @justinbieber haha — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012

Ahhh wish me and @StephenBaldwin7 we're able to make @justinbieber's 18th last night. Been hearing it was so much fun! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) March 3, 2012

@justinbieber boyfriend is such a good song! Already to number 1 on iTunes, that's amazing! #BOYFRIEND — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) March 26, 2012

I honestly think this was one of @justinbieber's songs yet! A sweet dedication to his Mom, such good lyrics! Wrote it himself I'm guessing! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) May 11, 2012

RT @IrelandBBaldwin: Who's going to the @justinbieber concert tonight? I am. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) October 4, 2012

Worst headache and ears are ringing. After math of a Bieber concert. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) October 4, 2012

RT @justinbieber: cereal is really good — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) November 24, 2012

@justinbieber anytime is a good time for cereal. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) November 24, 2012

RT @justinbieber: This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. –

John 15:12 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) December 18, 2012

@justinbieber happy holidays to u too Juz10! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) December 23, 2012

@justinbieber believe acoustic is mad good yo — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 31, 2013

I've seen a lot of people host SNL, including family members and I must say @JustinBieber you killed it! Great job you were hysterical! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 10, 2013

@justinbieber lol sick tweets — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 24, 2013

RT @justinbieber: Naps are the best — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) August 8, 2013

@justinbieber's Heartbreaker is finally out! Such a dope song. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) October 7, 2013

"RT @justinbieber: Live love and laugh. Thanks" genuinely this is cheesy — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) September 29, 2015

Baldwin’s tweets also hint to the couple’s shared religious beliefs. She retweeted a Bible verse that Bieber shared in Dec. 2012 and also said it was “really cool of u to [publicly] thank God and Jesus in ur speech!” back in Aug. 2011.

There was also some room for flirting.

“Can we just talk about your dark hair for a second…” Baldwin tweeted in Jan. 2012, adding the hashtag “#itlooksreallygood.”

Baldwin most recently shared a tweet of Bieber’s in Sept. 2015, when the “Sorry” singer wrote, “Live love and laugh. Thanks.” Stephen Baldwin’s daughter shared the post with her own comment: “genuinely this is cheesy.”

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

The “Love Yourself” singer officially announced that he plans to marry model Baldwin with a loving tribute to her on his Instagram Monday.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote in the caption.

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he continued. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

The model tweeted minutes after her fiancé’s post, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

In the past few weeks since reigniting their romance, Bieber and Baldwin have been showing PDA all over the Big Apple. Last weekend, they were seen locking lips during a stroll through a local Brooklyn garden after grabbing lunch at DUMBO House, according to an onlooker. Bieber was also pictured giving Baldwin a sweet smooch on the forehead.

“Right now, Justin is very happy with Hailey,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “He always had a lot of love for her.”

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before, splitting in 2016.

After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

That same year, Bieber told GQ that he didn’t want to “rush into anything” in case the pair ended up getting married someday.

“What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her,” he told the magazine.

A source told PEOPLE that Bieber “knew a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to propose” to Baldwin. The source added, “He sees marriage as something very special. He would never propose if he wasn’t crazy about Hailey.”