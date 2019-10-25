Hailey Baldwin 'Likes' Photo of Selena Gomez Celebrating Release of New Music with Her BFFs

Selena Gomez asked her fans to be kind after Hailey Baldwin received hate following the release of the singer’s new single “Lose You to Love Me,” and now the model is seemingly returning the favor.

On Thursday, Raquelle Stevens — one of Gomez’s closest friends — posted a photo of the star enjoying a celebratory dinner with her girlfriends after dropping her highly anticipated music, including the upbeat anthem “Look At Her Now.”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Baldwin, who denied earlier this week she had shaded 27-year-old Gomez, hit “like” on the post.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Responds After Being Accused of Posting Song ‘I’ll Kill You’ About Selena Gomez

On Tuesday night, Baldwin, 22, posted a screenshot of the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker to her Instagram Story — causing fans to question if she was responding to Gomez’s new lyrics, which were seemingly inspired by her previous on-and-off relationship with Baldwin’s husband Justin Bieber.

The model reportedly responded to the accusations with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram page.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” Baldwin wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Just Jared. “This is complete BS.”

Gomez’s two new tracks include revealing lyrics that detail a toxic relationship, and many fans are convinced it’s about her on-and-off relationship with Bieber, 25. The pop star proposed to Baldwin just months after calling it quits again with Gomez in March 2018.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

RELATED: LISTEN: Selena Gomez Says ‘Goodbye’ to a Toxic Love in Scathing New Song ‘Lose You to Love Me’

“I feel a sense of relief. I wrote this song over a year ago … and I feel completely different from when I wrote it,” Gomez said Thursday morning on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “It’s more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt.”

Saying she would “absolutely not” have released it at the time she wrote the track, the entertainer revealed it took her a “long time” to heal from her wounds. But now, “I’m smiling,” she added.

Looking back, Gomez — who shot both the music videos for her new tracks on an iPhone 11 Pro — says the difficult moments in her life have now turned into “something positive.”

“All I know is that these two songs were me wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow, and the rest of the album is just all about where I am now and where I’m going,” she added. “In my opinion, these are great songs, but I’ve saved the best for later.”