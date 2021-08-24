Hailey Baldwin Likes Husband Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez's ELLE Cover on Instagram

Hailey Baldwin liked an image of Selena Gomez as ELLE Magazine's latest cover girl for their September issue

Hailey Baldwin is showing her support for Selena Gomez.

The model, 24, liked an Instagram post from ELLE Magazine showing Gomez, 29, as its cover star for the September issue.

Gomez poses on the edge of a bed while wearing a black t-shirt, pink skirt and fishnet tights in the image, which shows her rocking platinum blonde hair and bright red lips.

While the Instagram like is a subtle gesture, it might hint at the relationship between Gomez, who dated Justin Bieber for years, and Baldwin, who married the "Peaches" singer in 2018. Gomez and Bieber, who were first linked in 2011, dated on and off until 2017, when they called it quits for good.

The two have since gone their separate ways — with Gomez later linked to DJ Zedd and The Weeknd, and Bieber marrying Baldwin — and while they rarely discuss their past now, Gomez seemingly opened up about the end of a relationship in her 2019 single, "Lose You to Love Me," which many fans speculated was about her and Bieber.

"This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one's life," Gomez said in a statement at the time.

As for Gomez and Baldwin, the two have repeatedly shut down any speculation of drama brewing between them. Following the release of "Lose You to Love Me," Baldwin posted a screenshot of the Summer Walker song "I'll Kill You" to her Instagram Story in October 2019.

While fans speculated the image was shared in response to Gomez's new single, Baldwin denied any connection, writing in an Instagram reply, "please stop with this nonsense ... there is no 'response'. this is complete BS."

Gomez also did her part to shut down any drama, telling fans on an Instagram Live later that week she doesn't "stand for women tearing women down." While Gomez did not name Baldwin specifically, she told her fans to "please be kind to everyone."

"It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please," she added. "Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment."

Baldwin, who recently also liked Gomez's March Vogue cover on Instagram, opened up about the negative effects of social media on her mental health that same month, explaining why she deleted her Twitter account.

"I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison," she told psychologist Jessica Clemons. "I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see?' "

Gomez has also been candid about her mental health struggles over the years, but told ELLE in its most recent issue that she's been doing better since taking a break from social media.