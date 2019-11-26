Hailey Baldwin 'Likes' Photo of Selena Gomez Following Her AMAs Performance

Hailey Baldwin continues to have nothing but love for Selena Gomez.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old star — who is married to Justin Bieber, Gomez’s ex — liked a photo of Gomez on social media, posted by makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

Vanngo did Gomez’s glittery glam for the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet and showed off his work on Instagram, sharing shots and videos of the singer with his 1.6 million followers.

The model’s recent “like” is not the first time Baldwin has offered Gomez, 27, this sort of support. Back in October, eagle-eyed fans noticed Baldwin also hit “like” on an Instagram photo one of Gomez’s closest friends posted of the star enjoying a celebratory dinner with her girlfriends.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

That same month, Gomez asked her fans to “be kind” in a message many believed was inspired by Bieber’s wife.

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down,” Gomez said in an Instagram Live. “I will never, ever be by that, so please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment.”

At the time, Baldwin received hate after posting a screenshot of Summer Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram Story. Some of Gomez’s supporters assumed the post was in response to the Disney Channel alum’s vulnerable ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” which contained lyrics that were seemingly inspired by Gomez’s previous on-and-off relationship with Bieber, 25.

“Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart,” Gomez added. “My heart is only to release things that I feel — that are me, and that I’m proud of.”

Baldwin had also attempted to squash the beef herself, reportedly responding to the accusations that her post was a dig at Gomez with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram page

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” Baldwin wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Just Jared. “This is complete BS.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bieber proposed to Baldwin just months after calling it quits again with Gomez in March 2018.

Both of Gomez’s new songs (“Lose You to Love Me” and the up-tempo track “Look At Her Now”) appear to hint at her breakup with Bieber, though Gomez hasn’t shared the specific inspiration for the new tracks.

The revealing lyrics of “Lose You to Love Me” detail a toxic relationship in which she sings, “In two months you replaced us like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it in the thick of healing,” Gomez sings.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said of “Lose You to Love Me” in a statement. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”

Her another single, “Look At Her Now,” appears to directly address Bieber with the lyrics: “It was her first real lover / His too ’til he had another / Oh God when she found out / Trust levels went way down”

Image zoom Selena Gomez Kevin Winter/Getty

Meanwhile, Sunday’s AMAs was bittersweet for Gomez.

Though the songstress had a lot to celebrate — including her return to the AMAs stage for her first live performance of both her new singles — the pressure piled up, with a source close to the singer previously telling PEOPLE that Gomez suffered a panic attack right before hitting the stage.

“She definitely had a panic attack,” the source said. “She was nervous. She hasn’t been on stage in two years, and it’s an important song in her career. She really wanted to deliver.”

The attack hit “at the last minute,” the source added, explaining, “It threw her off. She did sound better at rehearsal.”

Despite the rocky performance, Gomez still enjoyed the night and was captured dancing and singing along to pal Taylor Swift‘s performance during the show.

“She had fun afterwards with her friends and family and was in good spirits,” the insider said.

Later in the night, Gomez expressed her gratitude to her supportive fans on social media. “Feels good to be back,” she wrote on Instagram with photos of her red carpet look. “Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.”