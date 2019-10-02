Hailey Baldwin Plants Kisses on Justin Bieber in Cute Post-Wedding Video: ‘We’re Married Now’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber can’t get enough of one another!

The newly-married couple shared a sweet PDA on Tuesday night, as they returned to Los Angeles following their “magical” second wedding celebration in South Carolina.

Bieber, 25, captured it all on camera, posting a video to Instagram Stories of he and his wife on their private place.

In the footage, Baldwin, 22, playfully planted kisses on her husband after he jokingly told her to “go outside.”

“Get off of me, get off of me, we’re married now” Bieber teased her. “No more love now that we’re married. That’s what happens when you get married.”

Baldwin had fun with it all. “You’re mean to me,” she jokingly told him, pulling back and looks down at her phone with a smile before pouted at the camera and beginning to fake cry.

“Aww I’m just kidding,” he said.

On Monday, a little more than one year after the pop star and model first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony and reception in front of family and friends.

They exchanged vows — and Tiffany wedding bands — as the sun set at the Somerset Chapel, on the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

“They had the best wedding and the best celebration,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE. “It was all flawless and absolutely magical. They were thrilled to have their families and friends in South Carolina. It meant more than they imagined. It was all very special.”

“Although they were already married, their religious wedding ceremony was very important,” the source added. “It now feels more official for them.”

Just 154 guests attended the affair, including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge. After the ceremony, they were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Montage’s Wilson Ballroom.

PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar performed later in the evening. Guests also enjoyed Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut in customized bottles made with 9,682 Swarovski crystals, as seen on Jenner and Skye’s Instagrams.

Following the festivities, Bieber shared a few images of him and Baldwin from the night.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the photos, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.

Then, on Tuesday afternoon, Bieber and Baldwin each shared more images from the previous evening — with Bieber captioning his, “Looking forward to forever with you.”

Leading up to his big day, Bieber was “really relaxed,” according to a source, who said, “Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”

Ahead of the nuptials, Baldwin made sure it would be the perfect celebration.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

And days before the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”