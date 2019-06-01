Hailey Baldwin is keeping some things to herself!

On Friday, the 22-year-old model fielded some questions from her fans on Instagram, revealing that while she may already have some baby names picked out for the future, she’s not about to spill the beans on her choices anytime soon.

Asked by a fan what she wanted “to name your first son or daughter,” Baldwin replied by writing, “won’t say,” and adding multiple stuck out tongue emojis.

While becoming a parent may still be ways away for Baldwin, she couldn’t be happier about her shared life with husband Justin Bieber.

Just one day earlier, Baldwin shared a series of loved-up snaps of the couple, emphasizing just how much comfort she finds in her husband’s arms.

“Safe place. happy place,” she captioned the photos, in which Baldwin smiled as she embraced the pop star.

Full of support, Baldwin has stood by the 25-year-old singer’s side as he focuses on prioritizing his mental health, which Bieber has shared will help him become a better husband — and one day, father.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Bieber wrote in March, as he explained to his fans that they would have to wait just a little bit longer for new music.

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” he added.

Just one month earlier, on April Fool’s day, Bieber took his fans on a rollercoaster ride of emotions after implying that he and his wife were pregnant.

Although Bieber went on to apologize amid criticism that the false announcement was insensitive, his mother, Patti Mallette, shared that she couldn’t wait for that happy day.

Commenting on one of the posts, Mallette wrote that she is “SO looking forward to the day y’all bringing me babies that are GRAND!”

“You’re going to make BEAUTIFUL children and be GREAT parents when the time comes!!” she wrote.

Peppering her comment with laughing and crying emojis she went on to add, “Maybe just don’t call me Grandma. Or Nana. Or Nanny. Or… OKAY I DON’T KNOW IF I’M READY!”