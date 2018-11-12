Hailey Baldwin Locks Lips with Husband Justin Bieber in Steamy PDA Photos

Get ready to adjust your thermostats!

Letting the world in on her newlywed bliss, Hailey Baldwin shared a series of photos on Sunday that depicted her and Justin Bieber sharing a steamy snuggle — and a kiss on the lips.

In the black-and-white images, the pair got up close and personal with each other while wearing bathing suits during a day by the water. One photo found Bieber wrapping his arm around the model, while in another close-up shot, they locked lips.

Fittingly, the 21-year-old model captioned the images, “my [heart emoji].”

Just one day earlier, the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, shared his own photo documenting the couple’s love for each other — and PDA.

The photo, which was also black and white, showed the couple kissing as Baldwin wrapped her arms around her husband.

The post’s caption also revealed a sweet nickname Bieber appears to have penned for Baldwin: “hunny buns punkin.”

Bieber and Baldwin, who wed in a secret ceremony in September, haven’t been shy about their affection for one another since their romance ramped up earlier this year. Photographers have repeatedly snapped them holding hands and swapping smooches in public.

There have been some sad times too. Bieber has been photographed visibly upset on multiple occasions, and a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE that the pop star feels empty sometimes, even though his life is filled with plenty to be grateful for.

“Justin has his up and down days like everyone else,” the insider said. “What he struggles with mostly is that he knows he is beyond blessed, but he has days when he feels empty and confused.”

“He feels something is missing from his life that can’t be bought. It’s a missing feeling of happiness,” the source added. “He is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey. It’s difficult for him that he can’t just enjoy everything and feel happy. He has been in treatment for this before.”

Raving about her new husband in the October issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, Baldwin told the magazine, “He is incredible. He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”

Baldwin also opened up about life in the spotlight. “Over the past year, I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life,” she told the publication. “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn’t balancing anything.”