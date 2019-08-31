Stephen Baldwin Reveals Why Daughter Hailey and Her Husband Justin Bieber Want a Religious Wedding

Stephen Baldwin is speaking out about why his daughter Hailey Baldwin and her husband Justin Bieber want to have a religious second wedding.

The actor, 53, gave updates on the couple’s wedding plans to TMZ, saying: “I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don’t have the God’s spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness.”

Baldwin added, “Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another.”

The soon-to-be father of the bride also said he’s very excited for the upcoming “very fun wedding” in South Carolina.

“They’re going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them this time,” he shared.

Baldwin said he only has one responsibility to focus on. “My only job is just walking my princess down the aisle,” he said, revealing that the couple is looking at different venues right now and trying to “figure out which one is going to be the most fun for them and memorable.”

Bieber, 25, has had a tough year, which he described as a “hard season” while giving his emotional performance at a Beverly Hills church on Wednesday night.

Despite his hardships, the singer’s father-in-law shared that Bieber has “grown leaps and bounds in the past year as far as taking time to himself and making sure he’s spending time with his wife and they’re having fun.”

“Many don’t know that he’s quite a family man, he loves family and kids and things like that,” he added.

The couple was secretly married at a New York courthouse last September just two months after getting engaged.

A Bieber source recently told PEOPLE that the pair have been preparing for their party for months. “They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while,” the source said, adding, “Hailey works with a planner.”

When news of their marriage was made public, an insider told PEOPLE at the time that Bieber and Baldwin, 22, wanted to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends shortly after. “They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” the source shared. “They are very happy about their married life together.”