Hailey Baldwin on Secrets to Relationship with Justin Bieber: 'Marriage Is Always Going to Be Hard'

Hailey Baldwin has learned a lot in her marriage to Justin Bieber.

In the cover story for Vogue Australia’s October 2019 issue, the 22-year-old model, who just celebrated the couple’s first wedding anniversary, opened up about how they make their relationship work.

Asked whether she still believed that “marriage is hard,” Baldwin said that she believed all “good relationships” require effort. “I said that when we had first married,” she remarked. “Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.”

“Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time,” she explained, adding that the process was made more difficult because “a zillion people who had a zillion opinions” were watching them.

These days, however, things are “easier” for the couple.

“We’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love,” Baldwin shared, adding that the No. 1 lesson she’s learned in the past year is the value of compromise.

“If you don’t want to compromise you can’t be in a relationship.”

Another factor that plays an important part in the couple’s relationship? Their shared faith.

“I grew up in a Christian church, same as my husband, and I’ve been vocal about my beliefs. That’s something that makes a part of our relationship easier, too,” she said. “When you both believe in the same thing, it eases conflict.”

While celebrating their first year of marriage on Friday, Baldwin shared a series of adorable images of the couple, including one of her sweetly gives Bieber, who has described marriage as “the best season of my life,” a kiss on the cheek.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” she captioned the loving photo.

The couple secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. To mark their anniversary, the pair will have a second religious ceremony later this month, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” the source said.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”