Justin on Improving His Mental Health So He Can 'Be the Father I Want to Be'
In March 2019, the singer updated fans about his continuing struggle with mental health, explaining that he’d taken a step away from making music to become a person who can maintain relationships — and eventually raise kids. “So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album … I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote. “Music is very important to me, but nothing comes before my family and my health.”
Hailey on Kids Being a 'Closer Reality'
“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon,” the model told Vogue Arabia for her December 2018 cover story.
Justin on Looking Forward to Daddy-Daughter Dates
A July 2019 Disney theme park trip got the singer thinking about quality time with a future youngster — but didn’t hasten his plans to become a father. “Love dates with you, baby … One day I’ll be doing daddy-daughter dates … Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld,” he captioned a pic of himself and his wife, who was sporting Minnie Mouse ears.
Hailey on Her (Mild) 'Baby Fever'
The star caused a stir in July 2019 by commenting on friend Kylie Jenner’s Instagram photos of her infant daughter, Stormi Webster. “Please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 she’s the sweetest,” she wrote.
When the comment made fans wonder if a baby Bieber was on the way, Hailey left another comment to clear things up. “Just admiring my friend’s beautiful daughter. Doesn’t mean I’m having babies anytime soon!” Comments By Celebs captured her responding to an Entertainment Tonight post about the baby buzz.
Hailey on Saving Body Art Space for Kid-Dedicated Tattoos
“I want more,” the model told Harper’s Bazaar of her tattoos in October 2018. “But I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before … I get there.”
Hailey Hinting that She Has Baby Names Picked Out
Mrs. Bieber took questions from fans on Instagram in June, and revealed she may have some children’s names in mind already, although she didn’t share her actual moniker frontrunners. “What do you want to name your son or daughter?” a fan asked. “Won’t say 😝😝,” the model replied.
Hailey on Admiring Models Who Have Families
“I really love Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer, and Gisele Bündchen is the ultimate for me. She’s created such a career for herself; she’s married and has children,” Hailey told The Daily Front Row in September 2018. “That’s always been the goal for me. I want to create a career for myself, and then take it to another stage of being married and having kids. She’s someone I look up to because she’s done that really well.”
Hailey on Opting to Take Birth Control Despite the Skin Setbacks
In February, the one-day mom-to-be revealed that for the moment, she’s taking measures to prevent pregnancy. “Over the last few months, I’ve been on birth control, which I’ve never done before, and that threw off my hormones for sure and made my skin go off,” she told Refinery29. “I talked about it with my doctor and came to find it’s because the hormones from the birth control mess with your natural balance. You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out. For me, I’d take that over having a baby right now, so…”