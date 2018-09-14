Hailey Baldwin Says She Is Not Married 'Yet' to Justin Bieber Despite Courthouse Wedding

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in a civil ceremony on Thursday at a New York City courthouse, but it appears the model doesn’t count herself a married woman — yet.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” the 21-year-old model Tweeted.

A friend of the couple tells PEOPLE Baldwin “feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.” Adds a religious source: “What happened at the courthouse is a courthouse thing — a legal thing. But marriage is two people making a vow before God and the people they love.”

Bieber and Baldwin were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

The religious source previously told PEOPLE Bieber, 24, and Baldwin legally wed on Thursday but are still planning to have a larger celebration with their loved ones. Another insider said the stars “went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” said the source.

The outlet also reported the couple appeared to be extremely emotional with Bieber telling Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” According to the outlet, the singer told a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”

In an interview with The Cut, Baldwin dished on a potential wedding venue: “I just picture lights strung everywhere.”

“I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” Baldwin — who accepted a surprise proposal from Bieber on July 7 — told the magazine.

The star also revealed who would be in her wedding. “My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers last year. And maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl,” Baldwin told the outlet.

Baldwin also addressed whether or not her family feels she’s too young to get married. “My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too.”

“I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” she added, saying her parents are completely on board. “I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right?’ And they didn’t.”