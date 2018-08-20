Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to 'Absolute Best Friend' Justin Bieber & Shows Off Ring in New Photo

BFFs for life.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber looked cozy and happy in a new Instagram photo from over the weekend, with the bride-to-be showing off her impressive bling while gushing about her future husband.

“Absolute best friend,” wrote Baldwin, 21, alongside the image, in which the happy couple were snuggling on a boat.

The sweet moment comes after a Bieber source recently told PEOPLE the pair is slowing down their wedding planning so they can enjoy their engagement. The insider explained, “They still don’t want a long engagement, but they are also not rushing the wedding.”

“It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while,” the source said of the pair’s engagement. “It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married.”

Robert O'Neil/Splash

Added the insider, “Justin and Hailey are great. They are very happy and having fun together.”

The on-off couple — who previously dated before breaking up in 2016 — rekindled their relationship this summer, and Bieber, 24, proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas on July 7.

While the whirlwind engagement shocked fans, sources have told PEOPLE the pair’s relationship is the real deal.

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” another insider told PEOPLE shortly after the July proposal. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”

