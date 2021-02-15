Baldwin also recorded herself as she watched Bieber perform during his Journals Live show

Hailey Baldwin Says She's 'V Happy' that Husband Justin Bieber Is Her 'Valentine' in Sweet Post

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin only have eyes for each other!

In honor of Valentine's Day, Baldwin, 24, shared a sweet series of photos and recorded herself as she watched Bieber, 26, perform during his Journals Live livestream concert on TikTok in celebration of the holiday.

"v happy ur my valentine ❤️" Baldwin captioned the post, with several selfies of the couple at the beach, during their wedding and a throwback to wehn the two started dating.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of a cake with "I ❤️ U" written on it, roses and of the pair's dog with the caption "other valentine."

Baldwin also invited fans to tune in to her husband's extra-special Valentine's Day concert — playing his fan-favorite 2013 album Journals for the first time. "Ooooo happy vday 🌹," she wrote.

"Happy valentines day. See you tonight :) #journalslive," Bieber wrote on Instagram teasing the performance.

Bieber, who's no stranger to publicly professing his love for his wife, previously shared how fortunate he was to have Baldwin by his side.

"So grateful for the gifts God has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life," he wrote last month while continuing to tease his upcoming sixth studio album.

"First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife, what a blessing to have the opportunity to grow," he continued.

As for what their future may hold, while the pop star is eager to start expanding their family, he's letting his wife call the shots.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."