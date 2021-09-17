"I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money," Hailey Baldwin told Demi Lovato on their new podcast episode

Hailey Baldwin Says It 'Doesn't Bother Me' When People Call Her 'Justin's Wife': 'Where's the Lie?'

Hailey Baldwin is cool with being "Justin's wife" — but don't get it twisted.

In an interview on 4D with Demi Lovato on Friday, Baldwin set the record straight and revealed she doesn't mind being called "Justin's wife" — because at the end of the day, "where's the lie?"

"When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me," Baldwin, 24, said to Lovato, 29.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?" continued Baldwin, who wed Justin Bieber, 27, in September 2018.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber | Credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The model also added that though she doesn't mind the label, it does bother her when people turn it around on her.

"It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, 'People wouldn't know who you were if you weren't his wife.' Because I disagree. I'm sorry, but I disagree ... I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money," said Baldwin.

She continued, "When we split up and we didn't talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that."

During their conversation, Baldwin also addressed the rumors that Bieber "mistreats her."

"There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth. It's the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day," Baldwin said.

Still, Baldwin admitted she has her "low days" when the negativity weighs heavily on her.

"I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today.' Again, he'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is that you're good, you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you,'" Baldwin said of Bieber.

On Monday, the couple made their Met Gala debut together. The event marked Baldwin's sixth consecutive appearance while Bieber had only attended the event once.

"I feel like the Met is always just a very cool night to celebrate fashion," Baldwin told Keke Palmer on the red carpet. "We both love fashion, and we both love being able to celebrate designers."