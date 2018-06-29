Hailey Baldwin Deletes Shawn Mendes Instagram Photos Amid Rekindled Romance with Justin Bieber

Is Hailey Baldwin trying to tell us something?

Amid news of her rekindled romance with Justin Bieber, fans of the Drop the Mic host and her rumored former flame Shawn Mendes noticed recently that Baldwin, 21, had deleted all her Instagram photos of the pair posing together at the Met Gala last month.

Despite her Instagram purge, the “In My Blood” singer, 19, has not taken down any photos featuring Baldwin, including one taken of the pair casually posing together in April.

Additionally, they are both still following each other on the social media platform.

While both Baldwin and the “Sorry” singer, 24, have kept mum about their relationship status, the pair have stepped out together multiple times this month — and they haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA.

“Right now, Justin is very happy with Hailey,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They have been traveling together between the East coast and L.A. now for the past couple of weeks.”

But the source adds that while their relationship is “good” right now, that doesn’t mean things have gotten serious between them.

“He always had a lot of love for her. But there was a reason for their split too,” the insider adds. “They are usually good for a while and then they are not. They do look serious now, but they are both young and passionate. It’s nothing to read into seriously. There are no wedding bells ringing.”

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016. After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

She continued, “We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on,” adding, “we’ve moved past that.”

Although Baldwin’s relationship with Mendes sparked its fair share of dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands at a Halloween party and cuddling in his hometown of Toronto over the holidays, the musician previously denied that there was anything going on between them besides friendship.

“No, we were not making our big debut,” he told PEOPLE following their appearance together at the Met Gala, adding that they were just “both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.”

“Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit,” he added. “I was thrilled to be able to go with her.”

While the singer has since admitted that he doesn’t know whether Baldwin and Bieber are “dating or not,” earlier this month he appeared to give their rekindled relationship his blessing.

“I love them both,” he said on in an interview on Canada’s ETALK earlier this month. “They’re both really awesome people.”