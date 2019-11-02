Hailey Baldwin Defends Normani After 'Racist' Critic Says She Shouldn't Have Dressed Up as Cher 

Image zoom Hailey Bieber, Normani Paul Morigi/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Don’t come for Normani, or you’ll have to reckon with Hailey Baldwin.

The 22-year-old model stood up for the 23-year-old singer on Friday after a troll on Instagram commented on Normani’s Cher Halloween costume, saying that she shouldn’t be portraying a white artist.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with Normani dressing up as Cher for Halloween,” Baldwin wrote in response to the negative commenter.

“What do you mean by the first sentence?” Baldwin continued, asking what the social media user meant by saying, “I don’t think this is the right costume for a black girl.”

“She can do it because she wants to, she is doing much better than you, you’re behind a computer complaining about a costume,” Baldwin went on. “Stop being racist and get out of her page if you don’t like it.”

Baldwin concluded, “It’s 2019 and you’re still supporting the garbage of Trump, Marta.”

The “Motivation” singer wowed fans on Thursday with her impressive Halloween costume, which paid homage to one of Cher’s most iconic looks from 1979.

In the sexy snap, Normani wears a strikingly similar long silver wig and fairy wings to the original Cher photoshoot. The “Dancing with a Stranger” singer shared three different shots of her Cher costume, alongside the photos that she drew inspiration from.

She also tagged the squad that helped her achieve the look, which included wig maker César DeLeön Ramirêz, makeup artist Grace Pae, John Allen, and Blair Caldwell.

While Baldwin shut down Normani’s critic, several other celebs couldn’t help but gush over the dancing queen’s impressive impression.

“U AIN’T PLAYING” commented celebrity stylist Neal Farinah on one of the posts, adding a string of fire emojis.

Choreographer Brian Friedman commented with a skull emoji, and music duo Chloe x Halle commented, “omg!!!!!!!!”

In addition to the three lookalike Cher photos that Normani posted, she also recreated an iconic Azzedine Alaïa animal-print look from one of Naomi Campbell’s photoshoots from 1991.