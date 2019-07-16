Hailey Baldwin Calls Tool Frontman 'Childish' After Rocker Disses Justin Bieber

Image zoom Justin Bieber (left), Maynard James Keenan (center), and Hailey Baldwin (right) Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Rebecca Sapp/WireImage; VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Hailey Baldwin is taking on her husband’s haters.

The model addressed the lead singer of the rock band Tool after Justin Bieber received a negative response from the frontman last week.

Bieber had posted lyrics to Tool’s song “The Pot” in a handful of Instagram Story slides, and apparently drew the ire of Maynard James Keenan. The 55-year-old tweeted “#bummer” in response to an article that noted that the 25-year-old pop singer was a Tool fan.

On Monday, Bieber’s wife responded to the diss on Twitter, writing to Keenan, “He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music.”

The 22-year-old continued, “You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be.”

The Tool frontman has yet to respond to Baldwin’s tweet.

He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) July 15, 2019

Bieber has found himself in the middle of quite a bit of controversy recently, with Baldwin defending him late last month when the “Sorry” singer supported his manager, Scooter Braun, in Braun’s public spat with Taylor Swift.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Files a Trademark for ‘Bieber Beauty’ to Launch Her Own Line Of Cosmetics

Braun, 38, purchased the entire back catalog of Swift’s music for $300 million, which the “ME!” singer said “grossed (her) out,” and accused the music executive “manipulative bullying” by himself and his clients, including the likes of Bieber and Kanye West.

While Bieber caught some criticism for defending Braun, his wife once again went to bat for him, sharing his social media post defending the producer and adding the caption, “Gentleman.”

Despite the public drama, the young newlyweds are focused on their future.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey Baldwin ‘Mine’ as Kendall Jenner Says She’s a ‘Little Bit Mine Too’

“Love dates with you baby.. One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates…..Not hinting at anything soon. I’m not in a rush,” the “Sorry” singer posted on Instagram this month. “I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

“Always have the most fun with you..,” she replied.