Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber on His Birthday: '29 Never Looked So Good'

Justin Bieber is celebrating another year around the sun with some help from wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

On Wednesday, the Rhode founder marked Justin's 29th birthday with a sweet tribute post on social media, writing, "29 never looked so good."

"Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody," she continued in the post, which featured sweet photos of the couple and a throwback of the singer as a toddler.

Hailey, 26, concluded, "So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Earlier this week, the supermodel was featured on the cover of Vogue Australia where she was interviewed by the "Ghost" singer and revealed her favorite aspect of their marriage.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey confessed to Justin, who recently canceled the remaining tour dates of his Justice World tour. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

In February, the couple shared some intimate snippets of their Hawaii vacation celebrating their friend, professional surfer Kelia Moniz's 30th birthday.

The vacation getaway was the latest travel destination for the couple who rung in 2023 with a snowy escape to Aspen, Colorado accompanied by more famous friends, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.

The couple, who celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September, tied the knot at a New York City courthouse just two months after their engagement in July 2018.

Almost a year after their private vows, the lovebirds held a larger ceremony in South Carolina attended by their close friends and family.

In an episode of Justin's Seasons docu-series released in 2020, he opened up about their marriage saying, "to share my life with [Hailey] just makes it so much more rewarding."

"He was the first person I ever had real feelings for," Hailey added. "When things kind of went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, he was going to be somebody that I loved for the rest of my life. No matter what, he was always going to hold a special place in my heart."