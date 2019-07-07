Hailey Baldwin is marking her one-year anniversary since husband Justin Bieber asked her to marry him.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” the model, 22, wrote on Instagram in a dedication to the pop star, who proposed in the Bahamas last July.

“Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together,” Baldwin said, adding a red heart emoji and clinking glasses emoji.

In September 2018, just two months after getting engaged, Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in New York City. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

A religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were legally married at the courthouse, but they will be planning a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the religious source said.

In fact, an insider recently told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin are planning a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first wedding anniversary to serve as a “celebration for family and friends,” adding, “Hailey is working with a planner. They are both excited.”

Baldwin’s anniversary post comes one day after she praised her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette.

“How does my mother in law look 21?! The most beautiful!” she wrote in the comments section of Mallette’s series of selfies on Instagram.

In addition, Baldwin’s support for her husband follows the ongoing drama between Taylor Swift and Bieber’s longtime manager and friend Scooter Braun, who recently acquired the record label that owns Swift’s music catalog.

The couple was spotted spending the Fourth of July holiday with Braun, an outing that marked the first sighting of the Canadian singer since he defended his manager after Swift, 29, released a scathing note that accused Braun of “manipulative bullying.”