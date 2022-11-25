Hailey Baldwin Says She Is 'Thankful' for Husband Justin Bieber in Picture from Japan on Thanksgiving

Earlier this week, the supermodel celebrated her 26th birthday with the singer in Tokyo

Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 25, 2022 01:10 PM
Hailey Baldwin Justin bieber Thanksgiving
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Photo: Hailey Bieber Instagram Story

The Biebers are celebrating Thanksgiving abroad!

On Thursday, Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared her gratitude for her husband Justin Bieber by posting a sweet picture of herself cuddling up to him in Japan for the holiday.

Wearing cozy outfits including beanies, sweat pants, and sweaters in the snapshot, the couple posed alongside each other with Hailey, 26, resting her head on Justin's shoulder.

"so thankful for my 🤍," she wrote over the image.

Meanwhile, a day prior to Thanksgiving, Justin, 28, simply posted a carousel of images of Hailey donning different ensembles including a denim jeans jacket and pants from Drew House, a brand that the singer and his former stylist Ryan Good co-founded.

Last year, the couple did not share their festivities on social media. However, in 2020, Hailey showed off her first homemade turkey on Instagram.

"1st time turkey maker (no it's not burnt) Happy Thanksgiving," she captioned the Instagram snapshots, smiling proudly next to the dish.

In 2018, Justin expressed his gratitude for being "a married man."

"Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!" he wrote on Thanksgiving 2018. "Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !"

Earlier this week, the "Ghost" singer celebrated the supermodel's birthday by posting a sweet tribute to Hailey on Instagram.

Alongside pictures of the couple from Japan featuring one of them sharing a kiss surrounded by bamboo trees, the "Peaches" singer wrote in the Instagram caption. "HAPPY BIRFDAY TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING, XOXO."

"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM," he added.

This year's Thanksgiving also comes after the couple celebrated four years of marriage in September.

To mark the milestone, the Canadian singer shared a black-and-white selfie of him and his wife laying next to each other with an adorable puppy in between them.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," Justin captioned the Instagram post.

Echoing the same sentiment, Hailey also shared a sweet Instagram post featuring a carousel of images of the couple.

"4 years married to you," she wrote in the caption at the time. "The most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂."

