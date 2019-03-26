Why Hailey Baldwin Is the 'Best Wife' for Justin Bieber — He Is a 'Better Person' with Her: Source

Justin Bieber has found the one in wife Hailey Baldwin.

“Justin is crazy about Hailey. He thinks she is the best wife,” says a Bieber source. “One of the most important reasons why they got back together in the first place is because Hailey is a very stable person with no complicated issues.”

The singer, 25, and the 22-year-old model and Drop the Mic host — who previously dated before a messy 2016 breakup — rekindled their relationship last summer, and Bieber proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas on July 7. The couple quietly wed in a clandestine civil ceremony in New York City on Sept. 13, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

Since Bieber and Baldwin wed, the pop star has been focusing on his mental health, seeking treatment for depression and anxiety.

“Hailey is able to support Justin in a way that no one else has been able to,” adds the Bieber source. “She only comes from a place of love. She doesn’t want anything from him except for him to be able to be the best person and husband. Justin is overwhelmingly grateful for how patient and supportive Hailey is.”

On Tuesday, an Instagram troll claimed Bieber’s marriage is simply a ploy to hurt his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 26.

“You are NOT in love with Hailey!” the fan account Jaileyisajoke wrote in an interaction noticed by Comments by Celebs. “You only married her to get back at SG.”

Bieber clapped back at the hater with a lengthy comment on Instagram, writing: “I absolutely loved and love Selena,” he added. “She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

The Bieber source says it was important to the singer to defend his relationship with Baldwin.

“He is defending her publicly, because without her, he might have not had the strength to deal with his issues. He knows he will be a better person, much happier and able to thrive, because he gets to be with Hailey every day,” says the source.

The source adds: “They are both very young, but it’s super impressive to know how hard they are working on their marriage. They are determined to stay together and to have the happiest marriage possible.”

Meanwhile, remarking on his past relationship with Gomez was rare for Bieber. He and the actress-singer were first linked in 2010 and dated on and off for years until they ended their tumultuous romance last March, just months before Bieber reconciled with Baldwin.

“Of course Selena will always be special to Justin, but a big reason why their relationship didn’t work out is because they both had issues that they needed to deal with,” says the Bieber source.