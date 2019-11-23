Hailey Baldwin Says She’s Having the ‘Best Birthday’ During Low-Key Dinner with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin celebrated her 23rd birthday with husband Justin Bieber.

The pop star, 25 shared a slew of photos and videos from his wife’s special day on Friday, first posting a photo from the couple’s lunch in Malibu, before later documenting their low-key dinner date at home.

In addition to showing off the numerous floral arrangements that Baldwin had been sent for her birthday, he gave fans a glimpse at their table spread. For dinner, the couple ate salmon and veggies, followed by several dessert options, including a “23” cake for Baldwin and cupcakes. The couple even shared a personalized bottle of “Justin” wine.

“Nothin I want more,” the model wrote alongside one photo from the night, calling it the “best birthday.”

Baldwin went on to thanks all of her friends and family for their birthday wishes, many of which she reposted on her own Instagram Story. “Thank you so much to all my beautiful friends and family for all the love today!” she wrote. “I’m the happiest birthday girl in the world 💕💕💕💕.”

Doting on her daughter-in-law, Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette also wished the model a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram selfie.

“HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE DAUGHTER EVER‼️🎉🎈,” she captioned the snap, as Baldwin replied in the comments, “Love you soooo much 😍❤️❤️❤️.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple enjoyed a “casual celebration” for Baldwin’s birthday.

“After separate workouts this morning (he went to the dance studio and she took a class) Justin and Hailey are spending her birthday together,” the source said. “A cake and gold colored balloons with her birthday number ’23’ were delivered to their Beverly Hills house. Justin also took Hailey for a romantic lunch to Nobu in Malibu.”

“They had a casual celebration and seemed very happy,” the insider added. “Hailey returned from Germany just in time for her birthday. You could tell Justin is thrilled that she is back.”

Earlier in the day, Bieber shared a sweet Instagram tribute — and hinted at the idea of the couple soon expanding their family.

“Happy birthday babes!” Bieber wrote alongside two sweet snapshots from their second wedding in September.

“You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive… ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES,” Bieber continued in his birthday post.

Along with the sweet message, Bieber also gifted his wife a blinged-out Audemars Piguet watch.

The singer shared a video of the lavish present, writing, “Had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP… ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO.”