Is Hailee Steinfeld Releasing a Diss Track About Ex Niall Horan with New Song 'Wrong Direction'?

Hailee Steinfeld has fans bracing for a breakup song as they read into the title of her upcoming single.

On Sunday night, Steinfeld, 23, revealed the name of her new song, out on Wednesday, as “Wrong Direction” — potentially a reference to her split from former One Direction member Niall Horan one year ago.

While the Oscar-nominated actress hasn’t confirmed that the track will pertain to her relationship with Horan, 26, she did mention “heartbreak” when reflecting on the year past in her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“2019. Thankful for all the lessons, the love, the heartbreak, & the memories,” she wrote, posting a series of snapshots from her busy year.

Fans were quick to draw the “direction” connection, commenting excited remarks like “Am I feeling the shade or what?” and “Omg omg omg!!!!!!ahhhhhhh!!! Finally!!!! Something big is coming!!!🖤”

“Niall Horan is shook,” wrote another follower.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Falling in Love: ‘There’s Nothing That Compares’

In December 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had called it quits after becoming romantically linked the previous February.

Speculation of their split escalated when fans and followers noticed that Horan did not publicly wish Steinfeld a happy birthday that year on Dec. 11. The year prior, he had raved about the actress in a sweet Instagram shout-out.

“Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld. Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails,” Horan wrote in 2017.

Another sign of a separation appeared to be Steinfeld unfollowing the “Slow Hands” singer on Instagram at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan, November 2017 Chris Polk/Getty

RELATED: Niall Horan Says Lizzo Used a Pick-Up Line on Him During Their First Meeting: ‘You Can Smash This’

Neither Horan nor Steinfeld had publicly acknowledged their relationship status, but the latter did open up about what it had been like for her to “fall in love” with a special someone.

“When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy,” Steinfeld told Cosmopolitan in 2018. “When you love who you are with that person … there’s nothing that compares.”

In May 2018, the pair was spotted on a low-key date at Los Angeles hot spot E.P. & L.P. And later that year in August, the duo was spotted kissing in L.A., marking their first public display of affection.

“Wrong Direction” will mark the Dickinson star’s first new song since “Afterlife” debuted in September.