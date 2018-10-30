Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Falling in Love: 'There's Nothing That Compares'

‘Tis the season for love and Hailee Steinfeld may not be the only one loving herself.

The Bumblebee star, 21, has yet to confirm her relationship status with Niall Horan, whom she has been romantically linked to since February. But she did reveal what it’s been like for her to “fall in love” with a special someone.

“When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself,” Steinfeld tells Cosmopolitan magazine’s December issue. “You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy.”

In her new song, “Used to This,” Steinfeld shared that one of those things may include sharing breakfast and lying in bed with a significant other. “I am one to spread [out] on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible,” the singer explains to Cosmopolitan.

The actress added, “When you see them happy, it makes you happier. When you love who you are with that person… there’s nothing that compares.”

The former One Direction band member raved about Steinfeld on Instagram for her birthday in December 2017, calling her the “loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends.” Then in May, Horan and Steinfeld were spotted on a low-key date at Los Angeles hot spot E.P. & L.P. And in August, the pair was spotted kissing in L.A., marking their first public display of affection.

Though speculation of her romance with Horan has made headlines in recent months, Steinfeld says there’s a reason why other parts of her personal life have yet to tabloid fodder.

“That side of it has never been my thing,” she shares of not living a wild party lifestyle, even recalling a time when she was out of her comfort zone at a party years ago. “I got completely shut down by everyone and maybe it’s because I didn’t have a red Solo cup in my hands,” she reflects. “I realized, ‘I’m not going to stay here and feel uncomfortable just to fit in.’ “

And not fitting in seems to be one of the keys to her young success. Steinfeld landed an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her very first movie at just 14 years old. But while she was garnering more roles and making a name for herself in Hollywood, those in her age range were in school having typical teenage experiences.

“I used to go on Facebook and see all my friends dressed up for winter formal or homecoming or prom. I would think, ‘Even if it’s the worst night, I’ll never know what that feels like,’ ” Steinfeld remembers.

But her sacrifices have led her to become a multi-hyphenate star with a resumé that includes a headlining role in the Pitch Perfect franchise as well as the 2015 EP Haiz and music collaborations with Zedd, DNCE and Florida Georgia Line.

Bumblebee hits theaters Dec. 21.