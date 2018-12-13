It's Over: Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan Have Split

Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan‘s romance has “Flicker”-ed away.

PEOPLE confirms the couple, who had been romantically linked since February, broke up recently. Reps for Steinfeld and Horan did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Speculation of their split escalated when fans and followers noticed that Horan did not publicly wish Steinfeld a happy birthday this year on Dec. 11. Last year, the One Direction band member raved about the Bumblebee actress, 22, in a sweet Instagram shout-out. “Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld. Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails,” Horan wrote in 2017.

Another sign of a separation appeared to be Steinfeld unfollowing the singer, 25, on Instagram.

In addition, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star reunited with her ex Cameron Smoller in November as seen in a video obtained by a fan account.

Neither Horan nor Steinfeld had publicly acknowledged their relationship status, but the latter did open up about what it had been like for her to “fall in love” with a special someone.

“When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy,” Steinfeld told Cosmopolitan magazine’s December issue. “When you love who you are with that person… there’s nothing that compares.”

In May, the pair was spotted on a low-key date at Los Angeles hot spot E.P. & L.P. And in August, the duo was spotted kissing in L.A., marking their first public display of affection.