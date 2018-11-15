WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Comes 'Back to Life' in New Lyric Video for Bumblebee Single

Hailee Steinfeld‘s worlds are colliding!

The actress and pop star wrote "Back to Life" — a single for the upcoming Transformers offshoot, Bumblebee — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the track’s lyric video.

Steinfeld, 21, opened up to PEOPLE about the upcoming action adventure film, due in theaters Dec. 21.

“The movie takes place in the ’80s so I definitely wanted to have fun exploring music from that era,” Steinfeld said of the single.

“I thought it would be powerful to approach it as a letter that my character Charlie wrote to her father whom she had lost. The parallel storylines between her dealing with that grief while making a new friend in Bee and the turning point of the relationship is a realization that these two characters have literally brought each other back to life,” she added.

The Transformers prequel follows the titular Autobot on the run in 1987, ultimately befriending Steinfeld’s character in the coming-of-age story.

“What I loved about the character of Charlie is that while she’s struggling to find herself, she’s also fearless,” Steinfeld said. “In the end, it’s that quality that prevails.”

And it turns out the film was a family affair. When it came time to handle the film’s stunts, Steinfeld called in some sibling support.

“I did a lot of the driving, and luckily my brother, Griffin, who is a race car driver, was on set with me to make sure I was doing everything in an authentic way,” Steinfeld said of her 24-year-old brother.

Bumblebee opens Dec. 21.