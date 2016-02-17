Gwen Stefani Admits New Single Is About Blake Shelton: 'Tragedy' Can Turn 'Into Something Beautiful'

Blake Shelton is officially Gwen Stefani‘s muse.

Stefani, 46, admitted on Tuesday that her country superstar boyfriend, 39, served as the inspiration for her new single “Make Me Like You.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she told the host, “I will admit, that song is about that guy.”

With lyrics like, “Why’d you have to go and make me like you? I’m so mad at you ’cause now you got me missing you,” the connection to Stefani’s blossoming romance with Shelton is obvious.

“What’s so crazy is sometimes tragedy, if you really absorb it, you can turn it into something beautiful,” Stefani explained on Tuesday, referencing her split from Gavin Rossdale before she linked up with Shelton last year. “And this whole album is really about just trying to take something that was awful and … healing from it. And then turning it into something beautiful.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Lester Cohen/WireImage

The single made history on Monday when Stefani filmed the first-ever live music video during a Grammys commercial break. Changing multiple times and even roller skating, Stefani traveled through sets with ease.

“I can’t believe that happened,” she told Kimmel. “That was a trip.”

Stefani said the video, which was sponsored by Target, had been in the works since December of last year, and that hundreds of people were involved.

“I personally worked on it probably like six days, maybe, at the most,” the musician said. “I mean 7 in the morning to like 3 in the morning.”

She also addressed the moment that attracted Internet speculation: a gasp-inducing fall during the clip’s roller skating portion.

“Everybody thinks that was me, but that was a stunt double,” Stefani explained. “We did that on purpose so people would go, ‘Oh my God, that was live, and she fell!’ ”

The singer and Shelton made their event debut as a couple ahead of music’s big night, posing hand-in-hand at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala last Sunday.