Gwen Stefani Wondered 'What's Happening with Us' Before Blake Shelton’s 'Magical' Proposal

"It was kind of in my mind like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?'" Gwen Stefani told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Gwen Stefani was ready for Blake Shelton to propose when he did.

During her Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the "Hollaback Girl" star, 51, opened up about how special the big proposal ultimately turned out and revealed that she was starting to wonder where their relationship was going.

"I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, 'What's happening with us? ... It was kind of in my mind like, 'We've been together a long time now. What's going on?'" she told Fallon, 46. "I was in that place in my head."

But despite her concerns, Stefani was thrilled when her boyfriend of five years finally popped the question.

"It was pretty magical,” she said.

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Grammy Award winner detailed how it all went down at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. (The couple, which started dating in 2015, announced their engagement on Oct. 27.)

“My brother was trying to cook a hobo stew at home [at the time], so he was like ‘We gotta get back, it’s gonna burn!’ My son was like ‘I gotta go to the bathroom.' Nobody wanted to be there and out of nowhere, [Blake] just had this ring that was like in a cabinet when I opened it," she explained. "I was like ‘Oh, get the fire starter!’ And then I opened [the ring box] and was like ‘Are you serious?'”

She went on: "[I] wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all. Didn't have any idea, nobody knew."

One thing Stefani says she wishes were different, was her husband-to-be's timing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's like, Blake, why couldn't you have done it before?" she said on the show. "Now, we can't have a wedding with the pandemic. It's like [we're] sitting around going, 'Okay, drag [the engagement] out more.'"

Stefani also recently shared that she almost accidentally ruined Shelton's proposal plans.

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's engagement | Credit: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

"We had this trip planned to come to Oklahoma and it was one of those COVID kind of [things]. [It was] not a fight, but it was like, ‘Maybe we should just cancel the trip. This is getting too hard. Everybody has to get tested,'" the star explained to Fallon."We ended up making it all happen."

"But it was like everybody was trying to make it not happen because nobody knew it was going to happen," she added. "Blake, meanwhile, had this [engagement] ring in the side of his truck and when I say, ‘The side of his truck,’ his truck is disgusting. It’s like things falling out, equipment, total rugged man stuff. … And we were driving through trees and stuff, [so the ring] could [have] just fallen out at any point!"