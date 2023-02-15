Gwen Stefani Wishes a Happy Valentine's Day to 'My Cowboy' Blake Shelton: 'Love U'

Gwen Stefani is showing there's nobody but her favorite "cowboy" — Blake Shelton.

The "Just a Girl" singer, 53, penned a sweet Valentine's Day message to her husband of nearly two years, alongside a collage of photos showing how she spent her Valentine's Day, seemingly apart from him.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my cowboy @blakeshelton love u! #nobodybutyou ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

In one photo, she shows off her Valentine's Day-themed French manicure with red hearts and the letters L, O, V and E written on her pointer and middle fingers. In another snap, she took a selfie with a bouquet of flowers sent to her by the country star to celebrate the special day and also shared a video walking up to the flowers and showing them off. Her final photo in the collage shows an old picture of her and her husband posing for a cute photo with their heads leaned in together.

In Stefani's Instagram Story, she wished her fans a "Happy Valentine's" before running back to give her 15.4 million followers a closeup of the bouquet, saying, "Look at my flowers." She then moved the phone to her mouth as she said, "Thank you Blake-yyyy!"

For his part, Shelton, 46, shared a snippet of his and Stefani's song "Nobody But You" to his Instagram with the caption, "Tag your Valentine!" Stefani re-shared the post to her Instagram Stories and wrote "love u @blakeshelton."

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The No Doubt rocker has often been candid about the love she shares for Shelton, whom she met back in 2014 when they were both coaches on The Voice. When she was honored during the New York Women in Communications' 52nd Annual Matrix Awards in October, the star immediately thanked her husband and music companion, who presented the award to her.

"Obviously, my favorite award ever, Blake Shelton, for marrying me. Wow, this is surreal — weird Blake talking about me like that. Thank you so much, you're such a babe, and you're so awesome," Stefani raved on stage.

Shelton hasn't been shy about sharing his feelings about Stefani too, telling PEOPLE in December's issue that being married to her is easy.

"The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I've ever been a part of," he says of marriage. "To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and lean on."

He also added that after leaving The Voice, he's re-focusing his life to prioritize time with her and her sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9 this month, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he continues. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."