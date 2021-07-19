Gwen Stefani Posts Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo, Wishes Blake Shelton: 'Happy 2 Week Anniversary'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married on July 3 at the country singer's Oklahoma ranch

Gwen Stefani is marking every milestone with husband Blake Shelton.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old singer shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding to the country star, 45, celebrating two weeks of marriage. The couple held hands and stood before Shelton's backyard chapel in front of longtime pal, The Voice host and officiant Carson Daly, as guests watched on.

"Happy 2 week anniversary ❤️@blakeshelton," she captioned the black and white snap, taken from behind.

Gwen Stefani Instagram Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Jeremy Bustos

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot on July 3 at his Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch, in an intimate ceremony. The bride was stunning in a custom silk and tulle Vera Wang wedding gown and chapel-length veil embroidered with the names of Shelton and her sons, while the groom dressed up his usual blue jeans with a tuxedo jacket, vest and bow tie.

"They purposely kept the wedding simple," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones."

"They're a very family-oriented couple, and that's exactly what the wedding was about," the insider added. "Family was at the center of everything."

The singers said "I do" while cheered on by 40 close friends and family members, including Stefani's sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

"Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible. Blake wanted the day to be perfect for Gwen. His love for her is so deep," the source said.

At their wedding reception, which was also held on the ranch, the stars cut into an ornate, five-tier wedding cake adorned with a traditional bride-and-groom cake topper. The newlyweds then danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel that featured hits by their famous pals, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

Following the wedding, Shelton and Stefani eschewed a traditional honeymoon in order to focus on their respective careers. Last week, the newlyweds gave a free, public concert in an intimate, acoustic performance for local fans at Shelton's Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo.

The first song the two performed was their 2020 collaboration "Happy Anywhere," featured on Shelton's album Body Language. They followed up with a rendition of their duet "Nobody But You," which the country star released in December 2019 on his album Fully Loaded: God's Country.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the pair has been "very, very busy this year with work."