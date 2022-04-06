During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stefani was pressed about a promise for the host to join her wedding party — which didn't end up happening

Gwen Stefani Jokes with Ellen DeGeneres About Why She Wasn't Her Maid of Honor — as Previously Requested!

Ellen DeGeneres is calling Gwen Stefani out for falling through on a wedding promise.

On Wednesday, the "Hollaback Girl" icon appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss her new makeup brand, GXVE, as well as her and Blake Shelton's life as newlyweds. During the interview, DeGeneres pressed Stefani about a previous request for the talk show host to join her bridal party — which didn't end up happening.

"You know, the last time before you and Blake got married, you said that I would be your maid of honor," said DeGeneres, 64. "What happened?"

"COVID… It got really small," replied the 52-year-old singer. "I had this fantasy of building bleachers… But it just was like, it got smaller and smaller, and you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was the perfect amount of people."

"It was so intimate," continued Stefani. "It was so exactly what it needed to be, and not just the wedding, but the marriage is so fun, and I'm so into it, so I feel very blessed."

The former No Doubt frontwoman also opened up about married life with Shelton, 45, on their Oklahoma farm, telling DeGeneres they're in the midst of "major gardening," which apparently serves as a metaphor for several moments in Stefani's life.

"I was just talking about seed-planting, because it's such a huge thing in my life, and only to end up in Oklahoma planting seeds," said the GXVE founder. "I think about all the different seeds that were planted in my life — the seeds of faith, the seeds of these ideas, these wild ideas I had that actually came true, and even the one to fall in love with Blake."

"It's crazy because now I'm gonna go back there and plant so many flowers, and they're gonna bloom, and it's so exciting," said Stefani. "There's just so much relevance between the two things, if you think about it."

Stefani jokingly invited DeGeneres into her wedding party during a March 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I was picturing you in like a mauve, bridesmaid, maybe maid of honor?" she told the comedian before suggesting styling options. "We could put some extensions in, and we could make it like a full floral arrangement, all that stuff."

"You just tell me the time and the place, and I will be there for you," DeGeneres said at the time. "Anything you ask, I will wear. I will put extensions in my hair, anything at all. That's how much I love you Gwen."

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, Stefani opened up about the decision to have another celebrity — The Voice host Carson Daly — officiate her and Shelton's wedding.