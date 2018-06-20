Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Natural Beauty as She Wears a Rare Minimal Makeup Look

Gwen Stefani is changing things up and leaving her signature style at home while on vacation.

The singer, 48, shared two selfies of herself wearing minimal makeup while taking a break in Oklahoma with boyfriend Blake Shelton on Tuesday.

“#oklahoma #summer@blakeshelton thank u for sharing your world gx ❤#nextstopvegas,” she wrote in the caption of one snap.

In the photo, Stefani stared at the camera with the sunshine beaming behind her, creating a halo-like effect.

The songstress wore just a hint of makeup with a soft brown hue on her eyelids and also went without her signature red lipstick.

In the second image she shared, Stefani reclined on a boat as Shelton sat at the wheel while they enjoyed Lake Texoma.

The couple is in Oklahoma to celebrate Shelton’s 42nd birthday on Monday. The country singer shared a video of himself eating a cake in the shape of a Smithworks vodka bottle on Instagram.

“Thank you @smithworksvodka!!! #BestBirthdayEver,” he wrote in the caption, while in the video he said, “Thank you Smithworks family! it’s the greatest birthday cake ever!”

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their own love at the wedding of a friend in Fort Worth, Texas. While Shelton served in the bridal party, Stefani joined the dance floor as her hit “Hollaback Girl” played.

With wedding season in full swing, the duo has been recently asked about tying the knot themselves.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani/Instagram

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the talk show host pressed Stefani on whether rumors that the two were planning on getting married soon were true — a question the singer skirted by asking DeGeneres for advice.

“I love being married,” the daytime talk show host said. “I think you should get married.”

Stefani said her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — “love” Shelton.

DeGeneres dropped the topic but told her to keep it in mind. “I do,” she replied. “I think about it all the time.”