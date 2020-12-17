Blake Shelton, 44, wore a plaid shirt and jeans as he posed and smiled beside his bride-to-be

Gwen Stefani Goes Country with Fiancé Blake Shelton in Cowboy Hat and Hot Pink Boots

Gwen Stefani is embracing the country lifestyle.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram, where she showed off some country-inspired attire as she stood beside her fiancé, Blake Shelton.

Sporting a white cowboy hat and a green and black western-style jacket, Stefani also pulled on a pair of hot pink boots and completed the look with a bold red lipstick. Shelton, 44, wore a plaid shirt and jeans as he posed and smiled beside his bride-to-be.

Stefani tagged the couple's reality singing competition show The Voice in the caption.

On her Instagram Story, the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer also shared a closer glimpse at her look, including one shot where she posed with a pony whose mane was decorated with an array of different colored flowers.

Back in October, Stefani — who is known for her pop/rock music as a solo artist and from her time with band No Doubt — playfully channeled her fiancé's country music style during a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Joining host Jimmy Fallon for a silly infomercial sketch, Stefani reimagined some of her famous hits as country songs, including "Don't Speak," "Spiderwebs" and "Hollaback Girl."

Fallon, 46, portrayed a pitchman selling Stefani's fictional album, Gwen's Gone Country, and urged those who "like your ska and pop by the way of the South" to purchase Stefani's country album before the singer gave a preview of some of the fake songs.

"Order today, there's no doubt you'll love it," the host said at the end of the clip, referencing Stefani's famous band.

Earlier this year, Stefani similarly tapped into her country stylings on her latest duet with Shelton, "Happy Anywhere."

The romantic song is the couple's fourth together and first since their hit January duet "Nobody But You."

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances, this year … man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,' " Shelton said in a press release about the track back in July.

"We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” he added. "That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year."