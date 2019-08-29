Gwen Stefani Is 'So Happy to Be Back' with Her Boyfriend — and 'Best Friend Blakey' — on The Voice

Gwen Stefani is back on The Voice as a coach — and no one is singing her praises louder than her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

“She literally makes my day 100 percent better,” says the country star, 43, about his girlfriend in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

After vacating her seat for a couple seasons, Stefani — who first joined the show in 2014 — is clearly giving returning coaches Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson a run for their money. “I am back, and this is my season to win!” she declares in the clip.

“I’m so happy to be back. My life changed so much on this show,” adds the rocker, 49. “And then to be with my best friend Blakey, and to be here with Kelly and John, I feel pretty lucky right now.”

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton NBC

RELATED: Without Adam Levine on The Voice, Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani’s Return ‘Kind of Saved the Show’

Stefani and Shelton are celebrating their fourth anniversary later this year after falling in love on set of the show.

Clarkson and Legend — who have both won the show with their competitors — also couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Stefani back to NBC’s hit singing competition show.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton ‘Still Act Like Lovebirds’ as They Return to The Voice Together

“I literally grew up in my room singing to her, so I’m like a super fan. Like, a real fan. Like crazy,” says Clarkson. Adds Legend: “Gwen Stefani is a legend. She’s been so successful in this business. She is a fantastic addition to The Voice.“

At the end of the day, Stefani is just hoping to make an impact on her team — and help them take their careers to the next level.

Says the star: “Being able to share and look back on my own journey, there’s something really fulfilling about that!”

The Voice premieres Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.