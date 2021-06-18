Gwen Stefani Throws Sweet Surprise Party for 'Bestie' Blake Shelton's Birthday: 'Love U'

Happy Birthday, Blake!

On Friday, Gwen Stefani shared videos and photos of Blake Shelton's surprise birthday party. The soon-to-be-married couple were surrounded by close friends and family as they celebrated his 45th birthday.

Decorated with "HBD 45 BLAKE" balloons, Shelton walked into a backyard as friends and family yelled surprise while the country singer and his soon-to-be wife walked in smiling.

"Celebrating my besties b day today love u," Stefani, 51, captioned the post, with hashtags #fiance, #surprise and #favoritecountrysinger.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In another video, Shelton is seen wearing a gold crown as his family and friends - and a man in a Superman suit! - sing happy birthday to him. Shelton is holding a huge smile on his face the entire time.

And in a third slide, Stefani and Shelton share a celebratory smooch.

Meanwhile, on her story, Stefani posted bagels, a cake and happy birthday balloons to commemorate the occasion before sharing some throwback photos of herself as a child.

"Happy birthday puppy," she wrote on one photo. "We love u @blakeshelton."

Stefani also posted a photo of a half-eaten cake with a photo of Shelton printed on it.

The birthday celebrations come just a few days after a source told PEOPLE that the couple is "ecstatic" for their wedding slated for the summer.

"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend," the source says. "Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding."

The source adds that Stefani "was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic," but that she "slowly started planning the wedding this spring."