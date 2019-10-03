Baby Gwen rocked a striped bikini and patterned skirt while making waves at a concert in Newport Beach, California, in 1989.
Stefani channeled Madonna in 1989 when she wore this outfit.
The No Doubt frontwoman has never been afraid to experiment with her style.
The singer earned quite the reputation over the years for being a hair chameleon.
From Cruella De Vil inspired locks …
… to baby bangs.
Stefani has always marched to the beat of her own drum and somehow made braces look cool!
Is there anything more iconic than matching your hair to your outfit?
Because Gwen is a pro at color coordinating from head to toe.
In case you needed any more evidence, I present: Gwen’s 1997 MTV Video Music Awards outfit. Complete with fuzzy bra and matching blue hair.
Sure, we’ve been seeing a lot of unique makeup looks lately thanks to Euphoria, but here’s a reminder that Stefani practically invented bedazzling your own face. Oh, and glitter hair.
Bantu knots! Pigtails! You’d be hard pressed to name a woman who defined the late ’90s/early 2000s hair game quite like Stefani.
And when she wasn’t showing off her hair, she was wearing very big hats.
From the translucent shoes to the low-rise bell bottoms, to the belt, studded bag and bracelets — this outfit screams early 2000s.
She has become known for her platinum blonde locks, a look she still rocks today.
Stefani also loved to take a walk on the wild side, experimenting with prints.
Like this high-necked, semi-sheer, leopard dress that she wore to the 2002 Grammy Awards.
No one pulls off a glam look quite like the “Don’t Speak” singer. Here she is at the 1997 American Music Awards, sporting a black feather boa.
She even found a way to dress up her favorite article of clothing: the bikini top.
She’d often pair it with a tie. You know, to show everyone that she meant business — and to draw attention to her incredible abs.
If midriff baring was a sport, Gwen Stefani would be an Olympic athlete.
Sometimes, she would even layer her bikini tops with a tank. Maybe she was feeling more conservative when she rocked this look in 2002.
She’s just a girl … performing at the Super Bowl in 2003, in a bra top.
Is that Marilyn Monroe or Gwen Stefani? This photo from the 2001 Grammy Awards made us do a double-take.
Red is clearly Stefani’s power color.
Whether it’s red lipstick or a mesh red top, the color does wonders for the singer.
And has been her go-to over the years. We challenge you to find a photo of Stefani without a pop of red somewhere in her outfit.
All hail the Queen of the Bold Red Lip.
May she reign forever!