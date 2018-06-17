Gwen Stefani Serenades Blake Shelton Ahead of His 42nd Birthday: 'Happy Birthday Dear Blakey!'

Gwen Stefani is serenading the birthday boy: her beau Blake Shelton!

Ahead of the country crooner’s 42nd birthday on Monday, Stefani revealed that the partying started early. She shared a video on her Instagram stories Saturday night that showed loved ones gathered around a table as she loudly sings “Happy Birthday.” She also makes sure to zoom in on a sparkler and dessert before turning the camera on Shelton for a close-up.

“Bday weekend has begun!!” she captioned the clip, in which she sang, “Happy birthday dear Blakey!”

Stefani, 48, also shared a sweet selfie of the duo, complete with a white heart drawn around their faces.

RELATED: 31 Pics That Prove Gwen & Blake’s Romance Is the Real Thing

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their own love at the wedding of a friend in Fort Worth, Texas. While Shelton served in the bridal party, Stefani joined the dance floor as her hit “Hollaback Girl” played.

With wedding season in full swing, the duo has been recently asked about tying the knot themselves.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the talk show host pressed Stefani on whether rumors that the two were planning on getting married soon were true — a question the singer skirted by asking DeGeneres for advice.

“I love being married,” the daytime talk show host said. “I think you should get married.”

Stefani said her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — “love” Shelton.

DeGeneres dropped the topic but told her to keep it in mind.

“I do,” she replied. “I think about it all the time.”

Shelton also admitted to CMT’s Cody Alan that he has been contemplating tying the knot.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said when asked about walking down the aisle. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”