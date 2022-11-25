Gwen Stefani Shows Gratitude for Husband Blake Shelton on Thanksgiving: 'This 1'

If there's one thing Gwen Stefani is grateful for, it's her husband Blake Shelton.

On Thanksgiving Day, Stefani shared a snap of herself with Shelton to her Instagram.

In the black-and-white photo, The Voice coaches flash happy smiles as Stefani, 53, wears a camouflage jacket and cowgirl hat, and Shelton, 46, dons a rugged truckers hat with a matching button-up shirt.

She asked in the caption, "who am i thankful for this year?" and answered, "def this 1 🥰 @blakeshelton"

Stefani's latest swoon over Shelton, whom she married in July 2021, comes weeks after she called him her "favorite award ever."

The No Doubt songstress was honored at this year's New York Women in Communications' 52nd Annual Matrix Awards, held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, for her trailblazing career, and was presented on stage by none other than her Grammy-nominated beau, who in turn was "very excited" and "extra proud" of his wife.

After a heartfelt speech made by the 10-time CMA Award winner, Stefani took the stage to accept her award, first and foremost thanking her husband and music companion.

"Obviously, my favorite award ever, Blake Shelton, for marrying me. Wow, this is surreal — weird Blake talking about me like that. Thank you so much, you're such a babe, and you're so awesome," Stefani, 53, began her speech after giving Shelton a quick peck.

Shelton echoed similar sentiments about Stefani while speaking with PEOPLE about his "Helmet of Heroes" collaboration with IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson in June.

"I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you'll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it," Shelton said. "She's just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I ... That's another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened."

During The Voice's 10th anniversary special last year, Shelton said that meeting Stefani was one of his "greatest" moments from working on the show.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?' That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here," said Shelton, who recently announced that he's leaving the show after season 23. "It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."