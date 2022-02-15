Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in July on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch

Gwen Stefani Shares Unseen Wedding Footage with Blake Shelton and Son Apollo: 'My Whole World'

Gwen Stefani is celebrating her first Valentine's Day married to Blake Shelton by taking a trip down memory lane.

On Monday, the pop star shared never-before-seen footage from her wedding day on Instagram. In the clip, Stefani, 52, and Shelton, 45, flash smiles while dressed in their wedding attire alongside Stefani's son Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7.

Shelton wraps his arms around the two before the couple give Apollo a kiss on the cheek.

"The stars, the moon, my whole world ❤️" Stefani captioned the video, which she paired with Shelton's wedding song "We Can Reach the Stars."

Shelton also shared his own throwback wedding photo in honor of Valentine's Day. The "God's Country" singer posted a black and white photo of the two standing at the altar.

"I'm the luckiest man alive," he wrote alongside the Instagram snap. "Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!"

The couple, who first met on set of The Voice in 2015, are celebrating their first Valentine's Day together as husband and wife after tying the knot in July at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

Last year, Shelton surprised Stefani with a floral bouquet, and she shared a tribute post for her then-fiancé to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy Valentines!! Thank u @blakeshelton for loving me," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

At their wedding, Shelton wrote "We Can Reach the Stars" for Stefani to use as his vows, and later said he was "really proud" of the track.

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach the Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," Shelton said in a statement. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

In November, a source told PEOPLE that the pair are thriving in married life.

"Gwen and Blake are doing well. They act like newlyweds," the source said. "They have the best chemistry."