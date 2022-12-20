Gwen Stefani Says She's Open to a Possible No Doubt Reunion: 'Anything Can Happen'

The pop-rock icon isn't ruling anything out when it comes to getting the "Don't Speak" band back together 

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross

Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 01:56 PM
Gwen Stefani, No Doubt
Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Tim Roney/Getty

Underneath it all, Gwen Stefani is open to the idea of reuniting with No Doubt once again.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, who was the lead vocalist in the popular ska-rock band, spoke about the chance of the group getting back together in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"Anything can happen," she said of potentially reuniting with guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young.

"What are the odds of anything? I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her," added Stefani.

The Drew Barrymore Show <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani" data-inlink="true">gwen stefani</a>
Gwen Stefani and Drew Barrymore. Ash Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

Since No Doubt's 1986 formation, the band has released six albums together, including 1995's Tragic Kingdom, which featured their breakthrough hit "Don't Speak"and marked the final album to feature Gwen's brother Eric, the band's original keyboardist.

Stefani's solo career began to take off in 2004 with the release of her album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. (featuring the hit singles "Hollaback Girl," "Rich Girl," and "Cool") followed by The Sweet Escape in 2006.

While she believes a No Doubt reunion might be a possibility, Stefani admitted there are no concrete plans for the future.

"I have no idea what's going to happen with No Doubt. We haven't really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?" she said. "All the '90s people—Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes."

Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani" data-inlink="true">Gwen Stefani</a>, and Tom Dumont
No Doubt in 1996. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

No Doubt reunited in 2012 to release Push and Shove, but Stefani told Rolling Stone in 2016 that her participation in the project came with a lot of guilt.

"'I have to do it.' That's not the right setting to make music. There's some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out, and it didn't get heard," she said.

Last year, Stefani spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the then-upcoming 30th anniversary of the band's debut self-titled album, released in 1992.

"It is a really big deal," she said at the time, while promoting her 2021 single "Slow Clap," noting that she often thinks back to her time in No Doubt. "And I do, I'm reflecting so much on all the music. When you're writing new music, reflect on everything that you've done."

"For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago," she added. "I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It's impossible."

Related Articles
Primal Scream Keyboardist Martin Duffy Dead at 55 After Falling and Injuring Brain
Primal Scream Keyboardist Martin Duffy Dead at 55 After Falling and Injuring Brain, Says Bandmate
Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani, Eric Stefani and Tony Kanal of No Doubt (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Gwen Stefani Celebrates 27th Anniversary of No Doubt's 'Tragic Kingdom' with Throwback
Iggy Pop Says the Late Taylor Hawkins Played Drums on His New Album: 'I'm Very Fortunate'
Iggy Pop Says the Late Taylor Hawkins Played Drums on His New Album: 'I'm Very Fortunate'
Phil Collins' Son Nic Says 'Genesis Fans' Will 'Enjoy' His Band Better Strangers' New Song 'Raincheck
Phil Collins' Son Nic Says 'Genesis Fans' Will 'Enjoy' His Band Better Strangers' New Song 'Raincheck'
English singer, songwriter and keyboardist Christine McVie, UK, 13th June 1980.
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Dead at 79 Following 'Short Illness'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez Says 'True Love Does Exist' as She Recalls Her 'Biggest Heartbreak' with Ben Affleck
The Drew Barrymore Show gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani on Husband and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton: 'We're So Different, Yet We're So the Same'
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
BLINK-182 RETURNS FOR MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR & NEW MUSIC REUNITING MARK, TOM, AND TRAVIS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY 10 YEARS
Tom DeLonge Pays Tribute to Blink-182 Fill-in Matt Skiba as Band Releases New Single: 'Thank You'
gwen stefani, blake shelton
Gwen Stefani on Why It's 'Good' for Her If Husband Blake Shelton Wins His Last Two 'Voice' Seasons
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City.
Gwen Stefani Calls Husband Blake Shelton Her 'Favorite Award Ever': 'You're Such a Babe'
BLINK-182 RETURNS FOR MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR & NEW MUSIC REUNITING MARK, TOM, AND TRAVIS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY 10 YEARS
Blink-182 Reunites with Tom DeLonge for Massive 2023 World Tour, New Album and 'Edging' Single
Mark Hoppus sings at avalanche game in team tradition
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus Sings at Colorado Avalanche Game in Team Tradition: 'Let's Do It Again!'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life
Gwen Stefani Says She 'Already Won' by Marrying Blake Shelton Ahead of 'The Voice' Premiere
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Anniversary of Engagement to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Anniversary of Her Engagement to Blake Shelton: '2 Years Ago Today'
Mark Hoppus Reveals How His Wife Helped Him Overcame a Deep Depression During Chemo
Mark Hoppus 'Open to Whatever the Next Phase' of Blink-182 Is After Reconnecting with Tom DeLonge