Gwen Stefani Says She's Open to a Possible No Doubt Reunion: 'Anything Can Happen'

Underneath it all, Gwen Stefani is open to the idea of reuniting with No Doubt once again.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, who was the lead vocalist in the popular ska-rock band, spoke about the chance of the group getting back together in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"Anything can happen," she said of potentially reuniting with guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young.

"What are the odds of anything? I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her," added Stefani.

Gwen Stefani and Drew Barrymore. Ash Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

Since No Doubt's 1986 formation, the band has released six albums together, including 1995's Tragic Kingdom, which featured their breakthrough hit "Don't Speak"and marked the final album to feature Gwen's brother Eric, the band's original keyboardist.

Stefani's solo career began to take off in 2004 with the release of her album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. (featuring the hit singles "Hollaback Girl," "Rich Girl," and "Cool") followed by The Sweet Escape in 2006.

While she believes a No Doubt reunion might be a possibility, Stefani admitted there are no concrete plans for the future.

"I have no idea what's going to happen with No Doubt. We haven't really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?" she said. "All the '90s people—Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes."

No Doubt in 1996. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

No Doubt reunited in 2012 to release Push and Shove, but Stefani told Rolling Stone in 2016 that her participation in the project came with a lot of guilt.

"'I have to do it.' That's not the right setting to make music. There's some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out, and it didn't get heard," she said.

Last year, Stefani spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about the then-upcoming 30th anniversary of the band's debut self-titled album, released in 1992.

"It is a really big deal," she said at the time, while promoting her 2021 single "Slow Clap," noting that she often thinks back to her time in No Doubt. "And I do, I'm reflecting so much on all the music. When you're writing new music, reflect on everything that you've done."

"For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago," she added. "I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It's impossible."