Gwen Stefani Says She 'Prayed' About This 'Next Chapter' of Her Life While Launching GXVE Beauty

Gwen Stefani is "so excited" to be launching her very own makeup brand!

The No Doubt frontwoman, 52, was on hand for the launch of GXVE Beauty in her birthplace of Anaheim on Thursday, where she said it was "just beyond a dream" to be embarking on the the new venture.

"I feel like every single thing I've ever done in my entire life — and I'm speaking from my heart and my truth — it has led to this moment," Stefani said at the event, which was held at Mama Cozza's Italian restaurant, where she said her parents had their first date.

"This is where it all started. I grew up here in Anaheim. I felt like, because this feels like definitely the next chapter of my life, and I've prayed about this..." she continued.

In her speech, the Grammy winner also said she "was obsessed with makeup [her] entire life," going on to describe how she worked as "a makeup girl behind the counter" before hitting it big in music.

"The thing is, is that I don't know why I didn't do this sooner, but I don't think I knew that it was even a thing that you could do back in those times," Stefani said. "Like in the '90s, we did music. And we did that for nine years before we were on the radio. Like we were never trying to do anything. We were just being who we were."

"And that's kind of the same with this, except for, I have all of that behind me and all that experience and all that truth and passion," she continued.

Over the weekend, a post on GXVE Beauty's Instagram page explained that the brand is "inspired by how @gwenstefani has signed her name since high school... Gx (Gwen with a 💋).⁣"

⁣

" 'GXVE' is a nod to the endless sharing of inspiration within our community of makeup lovers— celebrating each other's creativity & individuality," the post continued. "We create looks to express ourselves, learn from each other, and take that with us. That's the give and take of being a part of this community.⁣"

And on Thursday morning, Stefani tweeted about the official launch of the brand, writing, "Big big day! so excited to FINALLY share @gxvebeauty with you !!! almost 4 years in the making."