Gwen Stefani Says It's 'Pretty Cute' When People Mistakenly Call Blake Shelton Her Husband

The two singers have been together for nearly five years following Stefani's split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton's split from Miranda Lambert

Despite not being married, Gwen Stefani still thinks it is "pretty cute" when people mistakenly refer to Blake Shelton as her husband.

During a virtual appearance on Extra on Wednesday, the 51-year-old "Hollaback Girl" singer opened up about the common flub and how it happens often to her and her country singer beau.

"Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" she said, referring to Shelton, 44. "I guess we’re just together."

"People got used to it or something like that," she added. "But it’s pretty cute."

Stefani and Shelton, who are both coaches on The Voice, have been together for nearly five years following Stefani’s split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton's split from Miranda Lambert.

In August, Stefani was forced to hilariously correct Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Dua Lipa about the status of her relationship with the country crooner during a virtual appearance on the late-night show.

"So I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma," Lipa, 25, said as Stefani smiled. "Who else was with you? How was that?"

After a slight pause, the No Doubt frontwoman responded, "Um, well ... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it."

Realizing her slip up, Lipa quietly responded "Oh" and began cracking up, as did Stefani, before the two superstars quickly shifted back to their conversation, with Stefani explaining that she and Shelton have been isolating in Oklahoma with her three sons — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — and a handful of her family members amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Shelton said that he's been taking advantage of spending more time together with his girlfriend amid the ongoing pandemic.

"The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," he said. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."

The couple, who recently teamed up for their fourth duet together, titled "Happy Anywhere," shot the song's music video in Oklahoma and offered a look at their everyday life while in quarantine together.